Mansfield's leading community football group praised by Ofsted

A community group in Mansfield that offers footballing activities to people of all ages has been praised by education watchdog Ofsted.

Mansfield Town Football in the Community was inspected by the watchdog last month to see whether it complies with the requirements needed to be on the childcare register.

Mansfield Town FITC.

This means it is able to support youngsters and schools who take part in visits at the centre, a frequent part of its service.

And in the inspection, the MTFitC group was found to be complying with the requirements and will be able to continue providing what it describes as the "best possible childcare".

Mark Hemingray, chief officer at the group, praised the "hard work" put in by staff who provide the childcare.

He said: "We're feeling very good about this and we're really pleased for the staff, they've put a lot of hard work in.

"Everything was thankfully in place for what Ofsted asked for, showing we provide the best possible childcare that we can.

"We're always maintaining and updating our policies as we go, and will continue to do our best in the future."

Lianne McElvaney, a member of Ofsted's early years inspection team, said: "I inspected your childcare provision on October 24, 2019.

"At the time of the visit I confirmed that you were complying with all of the requirements for registration on the Childcare Register."