Mansfield pupils wow audience in ‘Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits’ production - in pictures
The audience were treated to a magic carpet ride as Mansfield students wowed in their performance of ‘Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits’.
Year 6 students from King Edward Primary School performed the Arabian adventure which was a mystical musical comedy. Joanne Evans from the school said: "Parents and teachers alike were blown away by the phenomenal results of the children’s efforts."
The children have been praised for their performance.