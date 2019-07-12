Pic

Mansfield pupils wow audience in ‘Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits’ production - in pictures

The audience were treated to a magic carpet ride as Mansfield students wowed in their performance of ‘Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits’.

Year 6 students from King Edward Primary School performed the Arabian adventure which was a mystical musical comedy. Joanne Evans from the school said: "Parents and teachers alike were blown away by the phenomenal results of the children’s efforts."

The children have been praised for their performance.
The children have been praised for their performance.
other
Buy a Photo
Ali Baba and an assortment of other characters.
Ali Baba and an assortment of other characters.
other
Buy a Photo
Students helped to make the set.
Students helped to make the set.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1