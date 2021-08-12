Mansfield pupils receive 'excellent' GCSE results
There were smiles all around at The Brunts Academy after another excellent set of GCSE results were announced.
The Brunts Academy has seen an increase in the number of students achieving grades 9-5 in maths and English.
Overall, the Mansfield school saw 194 of its students achieve qualifications including at least a standard pass in English and maths, with 100% progressing onto employment, education or training.
In addition, this year the school has seen new entrants to Brunts Sixth Form increasing by 54 per cent on last year and an astonishing 87 per cent on 2019.
Carl Atkin, Principal of The Brunts Academy, said: “We’re blown away with the fantastic set of results we’ve seen from our GCSE students today.
"Despite the uncertainty of the last 18 months, they have continued to show our values of resilience, ambition and endeavour and we could not be prouder of their achievements.
“I am delighted to see so many of our students entering Brunts Sixth Form this year.
"It’s a real testament to the excellent staff we have here and without their enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment, our successes today would not have been possible.”
Claire-Marie Cuthbert, CEO of the trust said: “I am over the moon for the students – they have worked exceptionally hard and should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved.
“At the heart of their studies were our inspiring teaching staff and the fact that no teacher grading has been changed as a result of Ofqual’s moderation really is a true reflection of the brilliant teachers and staff we have.”
Charlie Austin achieved an amazing nine GCSEs, all at grade 6 and above.
Charlie said: “I am delighted with my results!
"Brunts provided me with a stretching education during a difficult time and I am delighted to be progressing on to Brunts Sixth Form”
Dior Childs secured eight GCSE passes to realise her goal of entering Brunts Sixth Form.
She said: “The effort put in by all staff at Brunts enabled me to achieve my goal.
"I cannot wait to start my Sixth Form studies here in September”
Nina Nocivelli also achieved nine GCSEs, eight at grade 9.
She said: “Thank you Brunts for such an amazing set of teachers who helped me realise my potential.”