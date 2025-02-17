Mansfield primary school set for multi-million pound improvement works

A Nottinghamshire primary school is set to undergo a multi-million refurbishment to breathe new life into its facilities.

Work is to begin later this year on the ‘significant’ £2.5m scheme at High Oakham Primary School (HOPS) in Mansfield as part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s School Building Improvement Programme.

The improvements include the installation of a new pitched roof, replacement ceilings and lighting and upgraded fire alarm systems, which will ensure that the Nottingham Road school ‘is safe and sound and fit for purpose’ as a place of education.

Councillor Ben Bradley, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Councillor Nigel Moxon, Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Councillor Andre Camilleri, whose Mansfield South Division includes the High Oakham area, and Director for Education and Inclusion, Peter McConnochie, have visited the school to discuss the plans with headteacher, Stephanie Astle, and Michelle Pollard, Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator.

Pictured, from left, are Stephanie Astle, High Oakham Primary School headteacher, Peter McConnochie, Nottinghamshire County Council's Director of Education & Inclusion, Cllr Ben Bradley, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Cllr Nigel Moxon, Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Cllr Andre Camilleri, Mansfield South divisional member, and Michelle Pollard, Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator at High Oakham Primary School.

Cllr Bradley said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit High Oakham Primary to talk to Stephanie and Michelle about the exciting plans to improve and transform the learning environment for staff and pupils.

“I always enjoy visiting schools and it was fantastic to experience the lovely inclusive atmosphere and meet pupils and staff during our tour of High Oakham.

“As a council we have a proven track record of investing in our schools and delivering multi-million projects to ensure that Nottinghamshire schoolchildren can thrive and be successful in the very best learning environment.

“I can’t wait to hear more about the significant work which will take place at High Oakham and I am sure it will have a really positive impact on the lives of the children who attend the school.”

Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, will design, deliver and cost manage the improvement scheme.

Headteacher Stephanie Astle said the work would transform the school environment.

She said: “Our children at High Oakham are wonderful young people and they deserve a place of education that is safe and sound and fit for purpose.

“A place where educators and leaders have teaching and learning at the front of their minds, not leaks and inadequate lighting and acoustics.

“I really appreciate the time that our council leaders and councillors have set aside to come and find out on the frontline what it is like to be a young person at HOPS and understand the impact of the investment in improving our buildings.

“The visit allowed us to talk in depth and in context about how we strive to meet the needs of every single child including our children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

“Mrs Pollard and I are so very passionate about our most vulnerable children, and we absolutely recognise the importance of being their voice and fighting for their opportunities to progress and develop alongside their peers.

“It was refreshing to hear Peter McConnochie, Director of Education & Inclusion, speak so positively about the vision for SEND provision in mainstream schools and how our commitment to inclusion is recognised and valued.”