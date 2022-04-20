Smarties Day Nursery, on the corner of Nottingham Road and Oakham Close, was rated good in all categories – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted, giving it an overall effectiveness rating of good.

In their newly published report, inspectors said: “Children demonstrate secure attachments with staff. They leave parents at the door confidently and settle quickly.

“Children show positive attitudes to learning and join in with planned activities eagerly.”

The report said the manager has ‘high expectations’ for the setting and staff have ‘high expectations of children's behaviour’, with the children using good manners.

Nursery staff were praised for supporting children's language and communication development well, knowing the children well and supporting children’s physical development well.

The report said: “Staff show genuine affection and care towards the children. They teach children what is expected of them during daily routines and activities. Children are polite and take care of others. For example, babies and toddlers know they must knock before entering rooms. They know this is so they do not hit one of their friends on the other side. Children are praised for their positive actions.”

To further improve, the nursery was encouraged to ‘differentiate planned activities and interactions further to ensure the individual developmental needs of all children are met’ and ‘ensure children are recognised as individuals and referred to by their name’.

A Mansfield after-school club has also been praised after an inspection found it met the quality and standards of early years provision.

In a newly published report following a visit to Sherwood Childcare Berry Hill, based at Berry Hill Primary School, Blackscotch Lane, inspectors said: “Children enjoy their time in the after-school club. They are eager to catch up with their friends and staff to talk about their school day.”