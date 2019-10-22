Mansfield MP 'grilled' by schoolchildren on his work in Parliament

Mansfield schoolchildren have "grilled" Mansfield MP Ben Bradley on his work in Parliament - which the MP said is the "best part of his job".

As part of this year’s National Democracy Week Mr Bradley visited Berry Hill School in Mansfield and took part in a two hour questions and answers session with pupils who grilled him on his work in both Mansfield and Parliament and of course they also asked him about Brexit.

Mr Bradley said: “The best part of my job is visiting schools and talking to staff and pupils, the children at Berry Hill Primary School really put me through my paces today with their challenging questions. We spoke about local democracy and Parliamentary democracy as well as the positive changes they would like to see in Mansfield”.

National Democracy Week, raises awareness of what democracy means, and encourages more people to take part.

Each year more and more schools are taking part which allows young people to get involved and get a better understanding of how democracy works.

Leanne Davis, Year 5 teacher said: “What a fabulous opportunity for the children. They were fully engaged and learned about the complex role of a local MP. Ben offered confident, honest answers and connected well with the pupils. The knowledge he passed on fully supports the aims of our curriculum, to encourage our children to be aspirational."

Mr Bradley said: “ It is important that our young people are listened to and encouraged to learn about decision making and how they can all play a part. The children of today are the politicians of tomorrow and I am sure we have some budding MP’s and councillors at Berry Hill Primary School here in Mansfield. Thankfully it will be a few years yet before they can take my place as the MP for Mansfield”.