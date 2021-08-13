Inspire Learning, shortlisted for the Outstanding GCSE Resits Provision at the 2020 Tes Further Education Awards, delivers study programmes for young people aged 16-24. Delivered in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council and the Education Skills Funding Agency, the programmes give young people a first step into further study, employment, traineeships or apprenticeships for those who may have ordinarily faced difficult barriers to learning.

Young people work towards a recognised qualification, plus have the opportunity to re-sit GCSE Maths and English and learning has taken place in a blended format of both online and in person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ian Bond, Director of Learning, Inspire Culture, Learning and Libraries, said: “Inspire Learning is proud to announce another terrific set of GCSE re-sit results for our learners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspire Learning Study Programme learners collect and celebrate GCSE results. Staff and pupils celebrate.

"Their hard work and determination has really paid off, during a particularly difficult year, when their study has been disrupted by lockdowns and related issues.

"As a result of their hard work, determination and talent, we are hoping for the best ever GCSE English re-sits ever, while our maths GCSE performance continues to impress.

"I am extremely pleased by these excellent results, as they demonstrate just what can be achieved when dedicated and professional tutors work closely with determined and resilient learners.

"A massive well-done to them all!”

Young people can enrol on to an Inspire Learning study programme at any time during the year.

Study programmes are delivered from 8 bases across Nottinghamshire: Hucknall, Sutton, Eastwood, Mansfield, Newark, Retford, Worksop and Stapleford.

Further information can be found on their website.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.