Mansfield hairdressing students learn from the professionals

Amanda Denny, of Hair Extensions by Amanda, spent a day in the college’s commercial salon with full-time hairdressing and media students, apprentices and local employers, demonstrating the hair extension techniques which has earnt her a glowing reputation, as well as seeing her win awards.

Long-standing client of ten years, Hayley Burton, joined Amanda to be the model for applying hair extensions.

Former paralegal Amanda has worked in the hair extension industry for almost 20 years from her home salon in Whitwell.

Amanda Denny shared her experience of hair extensions with employers and students.

She said: “I am naturally a creative person and found I was bored working in the legal industry.

“I decided to try hair extensions as a hobby to begin with, discovered I enjoyed it and realised I could make it a business.”

Her demonstration – using long-time client Hayley Burton as a model – saw Amanda fuse more than 50 bonded hair strands using a heated appliance while she explained the process in detail.

Top tips included making it a social experience for clients, who will be in the chair for several hours, and not to use home dyes on the extensions.

Louise Bird, specialist teacher, said: “What a fantastic experience it was to offer employers, staff and students these additional skills, learning how to build, gain and adapt themselves to the world of hair extensions.