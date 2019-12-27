Mansfield education champion awarded MBE in New Year's Honours list

A Mansfield education chief who helped found a vital service in the town is to be made an MBE in the annual New Year’s Honours list.

Brian Smith helped create the R.E.A.L. Education group, an organisation based at King’s Mill House which aims to “reengage young people with education” across Mansfield, Nottingham and the wider Nottinghamshire county.

From an early age, Brian had a passion for education and learning, and as his career evolved he was gradually drawn towards teaching and the opportunity to enhance the life chances for children, young people and their families.

After qualifying as a mainstream teacher, Brian quickly developed an understanding and passion for working with pupils with additional needs, and it was this passion and insight that quickly saw him develop into an “outstanding and innovative” teacher.

This vision and enthusiasm saw him move to Nottinghamshire and develop his skills through a number of roles and teams.

During this time Brian saw a steady increase in the number of students being identified and diagnosed with additional learning needs, and it was this recognition alongside the encouragement and enthusiasm of his son Richard that lead to the creation of R.E.A.L. Education.

Brian announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down from his role after 11 years, and in recognition of his work he has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to education.

Celebrating Brian as he leaves his role, bosses at the group have praised him for his service.

Steve Quinn, R.E.A.L. Education’s Joint Managing Director said: “Working with Brian has been a pleasure and a privilege. Looking back on how far things have developed since the early days really makes you take stock of the achievement.

“Brian has been pivotal in R.E.A.L.’s development and has allowed Richard and I the freedom to pursue our ambitions for the young people we work with. We believe that R.E.A.L. is something truly special, and Brian should feel immensely proud with how instrumental his part has been.”

Richard Smith, co-founder and joint managing director, added: “I’m not quite sure where the last 11 years have gone to be honest, it’s been quite some journey.

“We were warned when we started that family businesses don’t always work out. I can confirm that hasn’t been the case here, it’s been truly special.

“To work alongside my Dad for that period of time and create what we have today has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. He really is an asset to the education world.”

Brian has been approached for reaction to the news.