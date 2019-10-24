Mansfield dad writes own children's book to send important message

A Mansfield dad-of-two said he hopes youngsters will learn a lot from his debut book - which he wrote to send an important message.

Leon Prince, who lives off Peafield Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse found that books his two sons Levi, seven and Kobi, nine, were reading did not have "important messages that would help them with life".

So the 34-year-old self-employed electrician and personal trainer at DW Fitness in Mansfield, decided to make his own children's book which he hopes will "help kids in the future".

He said: "Hopefully it will give them an idea of what to come across in life. And, teach them how to set goals and how to achieve them.

"A few books me and the boys were reading, I found myself thinking 'what was that about, what was it teaching them'.

"And, one of my boys was not happy about reading then, he said that he wasn't interested in the books he was getting from school.

"So I decided to write a book that I think children can learn a lot from.

"But, I didn’t realise how much work was involved.

"Finishing it has given me a great sense of achievement - you think you are never going to get there.

"It was like what the book teaches you, you work at it till it materialises."

His book, Marshall's Life Lessons, is based on a lion that sets a goal and learns many important lessons on his way to achieving the goal.

He has written, illustrated and published the book himself over the last two-and-a-half year, which he said is aimed at children over the age of six.

Leon said while he was new to writing a book, he is not new to drawing.

He said: "I have always been drawing cartoons since I was little - I found it enjoyable."

He is now hoping to get the book into schools in the area.

Peafield Lane Academy, where his two sons go, has already ordered a book per class.

If you would like to buy the book for £7 visit Marshall's Life Lessons Facebook Page here.