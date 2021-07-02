Travel and tourism tutor Claire Craig was named as one of just three nationwide bronze winners in the category of Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, sponsored by the Department for Education.

She was nominated by head of department Helen Wilcockson in recognition of her exceptional teaching, caring nature and inspirational leadership.

As well as being a teacher, Claire is also the programme area leader for the college’s travel and tourism curriculum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire received her certificate from principal Andrew Cropley

The bronze award is a new level introduced by Pearson to recognise the huge achievements of the teachers, schools and colleges entered into the awards this year. Winners were announced on Wednesday 23 June.

Claire received a certificate, lapel pin and a letter of thanks written by Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate. These were presented to her by college principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley.

Claire said: “It is an absolute honour to be recognised in this way.

"Teachers all over the country have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic and there are so many people who deserve this award, so it’s nice to know my work is appreciated within the college but also externally.

“But I couldn’t achieve any of this on my own – this is a team effort. It’s also down to the students.

"Sometimes teenagers get bad press but over the last 16 months they’ve proven how resilient they really are and I don’t believe there’s been enough recognition of that.

"I wouldn’t be able to do this without my team but I also wouldn’t be able to do it without the students.”

Mr Cropley said: "Claire’s teaching talent goes without saying. What makes her truly outstanding is her effectiveness in getting her students to embrace the highest of standards.

“The ways she responds to every challenge, including the pandemic, to turn it into an opportunity for her students and inspire her colleagues to follow her lead and be the best they can be is simply fantastic.