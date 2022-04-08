Mansfield college students get stuck in to bus maintenance

More than 30 level-two motor vehicle and multi-skills students from West Nottinghamshire College’s Sutton engineering campus, visited Redfern Travel.

Learners had the chance to see the various departments the company runs, including bodywork and mechanical engineering garages, the graphic design department and the MOT and servicing areas at its headquarters off Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Staff at Redfern, the college’s student bus provider, gave students a tour and prepared a number of tests for students, including a tyre-check challenge, puzzle board and a check for damaged cables.

Student William Ruales tackles the tyre check challenge.

And the company is now offering a work trial to 10 students, with an apprenticeship on offer, starting in September

Scott Johnson, Redfern owner, said: “So far we have received 18 CVs from students applying for our apprenticeship position within our mechanical department. This is very positive news.

“It was also great to hear the feedback from the students who visited us and to listen to their outlook on life in general, their aims in life and to hear their feedback about our facilities.”

Steph Ayuso-Miles, work placement officer for the college’s engineering, motor vehicle and fabrication and welding curriculum, said: “Students had the opportunity to find out as much as they could about the business and possible careers on offer during the visit to Redfern’s. We hope to make this work placement visit a regular feature.”

Jacob Langley learns about various tools on a tool board.

Student William Ruales, aged 19, said: “I found the mechanic part of the Redfern tour the most interesting.”