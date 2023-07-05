Mansfield college students awarded and applauded at end-of-year celebrations

Joining Andrew Cropley, college principal and chief executive, and Louise Knott, vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience, more than 280 students from all curriculum areas took to the stage after being nominated for a variety of awards.

The events were all organised by business students, who have arranged the celebrations as part of extra-curricular activities under their business name The Eventors.

Key players in the management of the events, which included purchasing trophies, booking the staging and lighting facilities, producing marketing materials and inviting nominees and VIP’s including the setting up and running of each event, were 19-year-olds Linda Kiselova, Chandler Measures and Princes Etiosa Ogieva Ada, alongside intermediate certificate in nusiness students Tamanna Haque and Sorina Milos, both aged 17.

The finalists from the first awards ceremony with Andrew Cropley, West Nottinghamshire College principal and chief executive. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College

The awards events were sponsored by the Northern Council for Further Education, an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning. They were attended by a number of VIP guests including David Ainsworth, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s director of strategy and partnerships, Shaun Lyons, chairman of the college’s corporation board, Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council representatives and many business partners that the college works with.

Principal’s awards were presented each night by Mr Cropley, to individuals whose skills, qualities and abilities to overcome a range of hurdles, outshone other students in their schools of learning.

Immense courage

The first one went to sport student Freya Anderson. The 17-year-old from Hucknall was nominated for her immense courage and resilience during incredibly challenging times.

Andrew Cropley with principal's award winner Freya Anderson. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College

Despite losing her brother this year, she has managed to continue to attend college and keep smiling, being a true inspiration to other young people who are facing adversity. Teachers saw her engaging positively with staff and students alike and were proud to see her complete the intermediate CIMSPA sport and PA practitioner qualification.

Learning at trade

The second principal’s award was presented to 39-year-old Caroline Moor, an intermediate certificate in plastering student, who was nominated by tutors at the college’s construction campus. She came to college to pursue her ambition of learning a trade, after working full-time and wishing to change careers. She managed to completed the course alongside her job, while ensuring her pony was fed and watered each day.

She embraced her course and took on additional practical skills, even completing her course early. Caroline also produced an impressive Union Jack flag with King Charles III’s crest into the design for the centre’s sponsored suppliers, OX Tools UK.

Winning students from the second ceremony with college principal Andrew Cropley. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College

It was one of ‘The Eventors’ themselves who scooped the principal’s award on the penultimate evening of awards, when advanced extended diploma in business student Linda was recognised. She was praised for her hard work both in her studies and on extra-curricular activities.

Linda was recognised for always pushing herself outside of her comfort zone, ably dealing directly with customers and presenting to large audiences with confidence. Her professionalism when working on last year’s student awards events was acknowledged as well as her role in the awards this year, producing all of the marketing materials.

Her resilience was also praised as she has had some very tough personal issues to tackle throughout her studies but has always maintained a brave face and kept going.

Plastering student Caroline Moor with principal Andrew Cropley. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College

High standard

On the final night of celebrations, which were dedicated to the many apprentices who study through the college, the principal’s award was presented to Alexander Sneade, a 21-year-old student on the level-three diploma in adult care course. Alexander has undertaken a variety of training to develop his knowledge and clinical skills to support his role as a dementia practitioner at Lincoln County Hospital.

In his role, he works with a range of health and care professionals to further their knowledge of working with individuals living with dementia. Also recognised was his courage to challenge more senior colleagues to ensure the care provided to patients is person centred and of a high standard and always in the best interests of those living with dementia.

Joyous week

Mr Cropley said: “It was a joyous week of celebration, recognising the efforts and achievement of students, apprentices and our staff. It’s truly uplifting to hear the stories of our learners; how they have developed, the challenges they have overcome and what they have given back.

“The pleasure on the faces of our teachers and support staff in seeing their students receive these accolades, together with the pride shown by friends and families at hearing about the development and achievement of their loved ones is hugely nourishing. It was wonderful to stand on stage and see it all and it served as a brilliant reminder of why we chose to do what we do.”

Proud award winners from the third ceremony with Andrew Cropley. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College

Tough work

Kim Carlin, business studies programme area leader, said: “Organising and running these events is tough work, but I am grateful for my wonderful team of students who volunteered to support. They all played a key part in ensuring the events were a success and dedicated a lot of time and effort outside of their regular college studies, learning how to overcome challenges and provide good customer service.

“Seeing the many nominees be recognised for their achievements, and the joy this brings to them each night was very rewarding and the driving factor for organising and running these events. I am very proud of how hard my students worked and enhanced their own business skills and confidence for their future employment.”

Linda Kiselova was proud to collect her principal's award from Andrew Cropley. Picture: Rebecca Howarth/West Nottinghamshire College