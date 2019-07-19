Mansfield college celebrates outstanding year and amazing stories

The outstanding progress and achievements of students at the Mansfield centre of ITS College were celebrated at a special end-of-learning-year event.

The students were joined by parents and referral partners to hear some amazing stories, and also to take a tour of the facilities at the centre.

The ITS Group, which is a charity and a subsidiary of Barnsley College, opened the centre at Chaucer House on Commercial Street last October as part of its expansion in Mansfield to meet local demand for training and workforce development.

A presentation was given by Victoria Endersby, the college’s business manager, to mark the end of the first learning year at the new base.

She said: “I am extremely proud of our students’ achievements and the progress they have made with us. I wish them all the best of luck in their next steps.”

Over the year, ITS has supported local people and employers in a range of education and training programmes, including apprenticeships, adult learning courses, careers guidance and advice and also training in technology and business skills.

It is currently recruiting 16-to-19-year-olds for its next study programme, which starts in August or September.