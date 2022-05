Staff at Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, on Welbeck Road, said the children decided to make some bread hedgehogs.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “The children enjoyed manipulating the dough cutting the spikes and putting the eyes on their own hedgehogs and got to take their creations home.

“The nursery smelt delicious with the homemade dough cooking and then children was learning about the nocturnal habits of the hedgehog and what they like to eat.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two proud youngsters with some of the items they baked.

Some of the children involved.