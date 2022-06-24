Mansfield area primary school in running to win trip to Las Vegas

Blidworth Oaks Primary School has reached the final of the NFL Flag National Championship and will now go head-to-head for the title against 11 other schools from across the country in Loughborough on June 29.

And the winners, as well as being crowned national champions, will enjoy the trip of lifetime, representing the UK against other international teams at the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Blidworth Oaks has come through two rounds of qualifying to reach their first national finals, having only entered the programme in February 2022.

Blidworth Oaks Primary School.

The school, on Haywood Avenue, Blidworth, is one of 300 schools now playing flag football, a non-contact version of American Football, with 20,000 children involved in regional competitions.