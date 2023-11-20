Mansfield and Ashfield students help pile on the pounds for Pudsey with Children In Need fundraiser
Activities at the Chesterfield Road campus, which were spread over two days, included a tombola, bake sale, ‘name the teddy bear’ and ‘guess how many sweets are in the jar’ games, plus clothing sale. The entire event was organised courtesy of second-year applied science students supported by achievement coaches.
Meanwhile, staff gamely volunteered to be ‘sponged’ by students in return for a donation!
Level 3 Science student Lydia Hunter-Grayson said: “As a group we started preparing things around a month ago, then sorted some last-minute details in our tutorials this week, just to polish off the last bits of organising.
“We’ve been selling merchandise, hosting the guess the sweets in a jar and Pudsey’s birthday challenges, selling clothes, the prize tombola, cake sales and the ‘wet sponging the teachers’ game!
“We wanted to ensure there was a good range of activities that would suit everyone and to spread it over two days to allow people who may not be in college on certain days to take part. We’re really hoping to raise over £200 this year.”
The foundation studies department got the fundraising at the Derby Road campus underway with a stall in the atrium selling sweet-filled bottles, paper flowers, Christmas baubles, candle-holders and Christmas cards, while students and staff served-up sausage and breakfast cobs in the kitchen as part of their Pudsey Breakfast Club.
Fun and games in the atrium today included Pudsey pong, ‘Guess the name of the bear’, ‘Pin the bandana on Pudsey’ and ‘Bearpee challenge’, and there was also a Pudsey treasure hunt in the LRC and baked goods for sale in Refined.
A special performance of Good Morning Baltimore from the hit show ‘Hairspray’ by musical theatre students was a popular highlight, enjoyed by staff and students alike.
The activities at the Derby Road campus were co-ordinated by The Eventors – the events learning company run by business students – supported by programme area leader Kim Carlin.
Once again, there was also a special appearance by Pudsey Bear, courtesy of business students Seb Golcz and Lewis Bond.
Other learners who helped run the event were Maddison Poyser, Cameron Ashall-Smith, Gabi Osite, Jamie Kent, Anya King, Sorina Milos, Lillie-May Cornell, Tyler Musson, Millie Pinkerton and Kacey Buzko.
Kacey was one of The Eventors’ project managers who produced the ‘Where’s Pudsey?’ game, which challenged people to guess where the photos of Pudsey were taken across the college.
Kacey said: “I had to work to a time schedule, as we only had one tutorial a week to plan the event. It’s been good to see people taking part in our activities. We’ve had quite a few donations and I think we’ll have exceeded our £150 target and possibly last year’s £350 which was raised!”