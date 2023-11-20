Mansfield and Ashfield students help pile on the pounds for Pudsey with Children In Need fundraiser

West Nottinghamshire College has been a hive of fundraising fun, as students and staff came together in support of BBC Children in Need.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Activities at the Chesterfield Road campus, which were spread over two days, included a tombola, bake sale, ‘name the teddy bear’ and ‘guess how many sweets are in the jar’ games, plus clothing sale. The entire event was organised courtesy of second-year applied science students supported by achievement coaches.

Meanwhile, staff gamely volunteered to be ‘sponged’ by students in return for a donation!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Level 3 Science student Lydia Hunter-Grayson said: “As a group we started preparing things around a month ago, then sorted some last-minute details in our tutorials this week, just to polish off the last bits of organising.

The VIP bear himself met countless students

“We’ve been selling merchandise, hosting the guess the sweets in a jar and Pudsey’s birthday challenges, selling clothes, the prize tombola, cake sales and the ‘wet sponging the teachers’ game!

“We wanted to ensure there was a good range of activities that would suit everyone and to spread it over two days to allow people who may not be in college on certain days to take part. We’re really hoping to raise over £200 this year.”

The foundation studies department got the fundraising at the Derby Road campus underway with a stall in the atrium selling sweet-filled bottles, paper flowers, Christmas baubles, candle-holders and Christmas cards, while students and staff served-up sausage and breakfast cobs in the kitchen as part of their Pudsey Breakfast Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun and games in the atrium today included Pudsey pong, ‘Guess the name of the bear’, ‘Pin the bandana on Pudsey’ and ‘Bearpee challenge’, and there was also a Pudsey treasure hunt in the LRC and baked goods for sale in Refined.

Pudsey themed cakes and bakes were top sellers

A special performance of Good Morning Baltimore from the hit show ‘Hairspray’ by musical theatre students was a popular highlight, enjoyed by staff and students alike.

The activities at the Derby Road campus were co-ordinated by The Eventors – the events learning company run by business students – supported by programme area leader Kim Carlin.

Once again, there was also a special appearance by Pudsey Bear, courtesy of business students Seb Golcz and Lewis Bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other learners who helped run the event were Maddison Poyser, Cameron Ashall-Smith, Gabi Osite, Jamie Kent, Anya King, Sorina Milos, Lillie-May Cornell, Tyler Musson, Millie Pinkerton and Kacey Buzko.

Sausage and breakfast cobs were on sale in the foundation studies kitchen

Kacey was one of The Eventors’ project managers who produced the ‘Where’s Pudsey?’ game, which challenged people to guess where the photos of Pudsey were taken across the college.