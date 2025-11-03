Mansfield and Ashfield amongst Nottinghamshire schools due to benefit from £7.5 million improvements

Mansfield and Ashfield are amongst several schools in Nottinghamshire set to benefit from improvements.

Nine schools across Nottinghamshire are set to receive building improvements totalling over £7.5 million.

Reform-led Nottinghamshire County Council is due to discuss the improvements in a cabinet meeting next Thursday (November 6).

The works are part of the authority’s schools building improvement programme which focuses on health and safety and maintenance issues which are likely to “result in a school closure” if not fixed.

Cabinet papers show the latest estimated cost of improvements for the 2025/26 programme is £7,576,549 and the improvements will be funded by a pot of money from the Department for Education.

Below is a list of schools by area that are part of the current improvement programme.

Ashfield

Annesley Primary School in Kirkby-in-Ashfield is set for additional works to those previously identified, with one of the largest costs at £1,446,860.

The school has been identified as needing replacements or improvements in areas such as its wireless fire alarm systems, water safety, pipework, lighting, suspended ceilings and insulation.

But it was later found that the roof covering was “beyond economical repair” and so this has been added to the works.

Priestsic Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield will benefit from £258,510 going towards better roof surfaces, window improvements and refitted kitchen and toilets.

Gedling

Standhill Infant School in Carlton will have £993,250 spent on replacing and improving its boiler and boiler room and other ceiling and decoration works.

Mansfield

Asquith Primary School in Mansfield will have £683,359 spent on it, including the replacement of its gas fired boilers to a modern equivalent.

Eastlands Junior School in the town will benefit from improved window areas and ventilation, replacement of sanitary-ware and cubicles and the refurbishment of toilets due to “damp issues”, with all works costing £457,640.

John T Rice Infant School will have £429,900 spent on it for new designed drainage to prevent excess surface water run-off from flooding the grounds playing areas and fields.

Rushcliffe

St Peter’s CofE Junior School in Ruddington will be home to the biggest share of the £7.5 million on improvements, with £1,847,660 to be spent on replacing all of its windows and doors, while improved waterproofing will also take place

Willoughby Primary in Willoughby-on-the-Wolds will benefit from improved roofing, aesthetics, electrics and water drainage, costing £230,000.

Meanwhile, Willow brook Primary School in Keyworth will have £1,229,370 spent on it to replace its wireless fire alarm systems, upgrade its emergency lighting and water safety and have new energy efficient lighting.