Mansfield Academy's post 16 students celebrate 'excellent' A Level results

This year, AS and A level exams did not take place because of the disruption to students’ education caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, grades were determined by teachers based on a range of evidence, known as teacher assessed grades.

The Chesterfield Road South school’s top performer, Abby Stafford, received A*s in English literature, English language and film studies and is going to the University of Warwick to study English literature and creative writing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students received some 'excellent outcomes'

On receiving her results, Abby said: “I feel good, I’m so relieved to get these results.

"The pit has gone from my stomach!”

Another student who was thrilled with today’s results was Amina Thanni.

Amina achieved a grade A in psychology, Distinction* in applied law, a B in English literature and an A* in her extended project qualification.

She will be studying law at The University of Sheffield.

"Amina said: “Looking at my results makes me realise just how hard I’ve worked and the excellent support I have had from outeachers through lockdown.

I am very pleased to be going to The University of Sheffield.”

Queen Elizabeth’s Academy principal, Kimberley Willmot, said: “I am delighted that, despite a challenging year, the hard work and dedication of our students has paid off with this impressive set of results.

"I wish them all the very best in their considerably bright futures and look forward to seeing what they achieve next.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.