Mansfield academy gifted apple trees for forest school
Wainwright Primary Academy have been gifted apple trees by a local church, as part of their work to support the Woodland Trust’s initiative to plant more trees.
The Wainwright Primary Academy, part of Diverse Academies Trust, were gifted the tree by Chesterfield Road Methodist Church.
On Wednesday June 30, staff, pupils and members of the church came together to plant the trees in the academy’s forest school area.
This donation will help to teach children the value of trees in a more sustainable world and will hopefully provide fruit for the pupils of Wainwright for years to come.
Jon Chapman, principal at Wainwright Primary, said: “We are delighted to have been gifted apple trees by our friends at Chesterfield Road Methodist Church.
"As an academy, we are passionate about educating our children on the benefits of a more sustainable planet and this will further support our efforts.
“We’d like to pass on our thanks to Reverend Barry Smith and the church for this wonderful gift.”