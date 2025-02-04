Manor Academy student answers Educake’s 2 billionth question

The Manor Academy is a school based in Mansfield Woodhouse and a member of The Two Counties Trust. Educake is an online homework and revision platform trusted by thousands of teachers and students across the UK. .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 04th February, Eva, a year 10 student from The Manor Academy, was surprised with a Chromebook laptop. This prize was awarded after Eva answered the 2 billionth question on the Educake platform. This milestone marks an incredible celebration of learning and showcases the power of retrieval practice in education

The 2 billionth question was part of a quiz on atmospheric pollutants, a key topic in GCSE science. Eva had previously completed the quiz and decided to retake it to improve her score, taking advantage of a feature on Educake that encourages students to revisit topics, reinforce their understanding, and track their progress overtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva was presented with her prize in front of a group of her peers, Senior staff members of The Manor Academy and Managing Director of Educake Nicola Allen, to add to the celebration, chocolate was shared with Eva’s entire year group.

Eva was presented with her brand new chromebook, by Nicola Allen (right). Alongside Assistant Headteacher Helen Corsie (left).

Commenting on the day Eva said: “Today was really a surprise and I did not expect it at all. It’s a lovely gift and nice to be rewarded for doing homework”.

Nicola Allen, Managing Director of Educake, commented:“We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate this milestone with The Manor Academy and Eva. Two billion questions answered is a testament to the hard work and dedication of students and teachers who use Educake every day. At its heart, this isn’t just about a big number, it’s about millions of moments of learning, curiosity, and growth. We’re so proud to be part of that journey.”

To put this milestone into perspective, 2 billion answered questions is equivalent to every person in the UKanswering over 30 questions each or a student answering one question every second for more than 64 years!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educake provides automatically marked quizzes across a range of subjects, helping students revise smarter and giving teachers instant insights into student progress. Designed to support retrieval practice, Educake helps students identify their strengths and areas for improvement while saving teachers valuable time.

For more information about Educake and how it supports students and teachers, visit www.educake.co.uk

Speaking on the event Manor Academy Katrina Kerry, commented: “We are so proud of Eva and have really enjoyed this opportunity to showcase one of our amazing students. Our Year 10 and 11 students work incredibly hard over the course of their GCSE studies and to see students such as Eva going that extra mile to improve her Educake score is so inspiring and promising for when she sits both her Mock exams and GCSE’s. Myself and the Leadership team at Manor Academy hope that she enjoys this extremely well deserved prize”.