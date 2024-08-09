Local youth transform themselves through community impact
In June, Mansfield Team 6 selected Hetty's, a Woodhouse-based charity dedicated to offering emotional support to families in Nottinghamshire affected by a loved one's alcohol or drug use, as the focus of their community project. Team 6 dedicated their efforts to enhancing Hetty's memorial garden by constructing a pond, planters made from pallets, a bug hotel, and a hedgehog house. They also completed general maintenance work inside.
To fund their initiative, Team 6 organised a series of fundraising events, including a tombola at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, a bake sale around the town centre, and a 10-mile walk around Sherwood Forest. Their efforts successfully raised £539.97 for the cause.
Team 6 would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the local businesses in Mansfield that generously contributed to their tombola. They would like to acknowledge the support of Jack Of All Hearts Charity Shop, Extra Care, The A World, British Heart Foundation, Regency Cleaners, Ministry of Design, Boots, Smyths, Costa, RSPCA, The Glazey Place and Sense. A special thanks goes to Games Emporium, Rastatattoo, and Ground Zero Comics for their exceptional donations, including a Warhammer starter set, a £100 tattoo voucher, and a vintage Captain Marvel action figure, which served as the star prizes.
Debbie Knowles, Chief Executive of Hetty's, expressed her admiration for Team 6, stating, "This team where such a pleasure to work with, they were hard working, thoughtful, respectful and made such a positive impact on Hetty’s premises in just two short weeks, we cannot thank them enough. Observing individuals and watching them grow, develop their skills during the two weeks was very humbling. And to host two of the students afterwards for their work placements was also a pleasure. Thank you form the bottom of our hearts."
Are you aged 16-26, currently not in employment, education or training and want to join the next Team Programme? Share your interest by messaging, calling or emailing Jaye Crew on 07932649756 or [email protected]
