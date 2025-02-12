Local students help build Mansfield’s new Community Diagnostic Centre through construction industry course

Two West Nottinghamshire College students have been putting the lessons they're learning in the classroom into practice, thanks to industry placements they have secured working on the project to bring Nottinghamshire's first Community Diagnostic Centre and tens of thousands more health checks to Mansfield.

Seventeen-year-old Niall Clapperton, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Liam Armstrong, also 17, from Ollerton, have been selected for this exciting opportunity and are already four months into their placement. Both students bring enthusiasm and a keen interest in building a career in the construction industry.

Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), located at Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate, is celebrating another milestone as it opens up unique work experience opportunities for the two young students from West Nottinghamshire College.

Thanks to a partnership with building contractor Kier, project management company Pulse Management, and West Nottinghamshire College, these students have embarked on a journey to gain hands-on experience in construction and project management within one of the most significant healthcare projects for the local community.

The new state-of-the-art facility will not only deliver thousands of tests each week, it will also create over 160 jobs. The community is already feeling the benefits of this investment, with employment opportunities opening up even before the new centre’s doors have opened.

Dr James Thomas, the clinical lead for the project at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We’re thrilled to support the next generation by giving them real-world learning experiences right here on the Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre project.

"Working as part of the team, these students are developing the skills and knowledge that will help them succeed in their careers, all while contributing to a healthcare facility that will benefit our local patients and community for years to come.”

Niall and Liam are among the first students on the College’s new T-Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for the Construction Industry course. This sees learners complete a 45-day industry placement with a reputable employer in their second year of study.

Andrew Stevens, Head of Building Services and Professional Studies in Construction at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “Niall and Liam are making excellent progress on their course and it’s amazing to see their knowledge being applied on this important building project.

“The T-Level programme is designed to replicate the construction industry by setting students realistic projects, complemented by high-quality placements which help them take their learning to the next level.

"Working on the Mansfield CDC is a fantastic opportunity for Niall and Liam and the ideal springboard towards an apprenticeship or employment. What an excellent organisation to start their career journey with.”

Mansfield CDC is one of the largest healthcare projects in the local area, designed to provide faster access to vital tests. Once fully operational, the centre will help reduce hospital waiting times and bring diagnostics closer to home for thousands of patients.

Since joining the Mansfield CDC project, Niall and Liam have been putting their classroom learning into practice by practising quantity surveying, land surveying, and overall project management. Over the course of the two-year college programme, they’ll build invaluable skills, such as estimating material costs, calculating quantities, and understanding detailed groundwork requirements.

Each week, Niall and Liam divide their time between three days at college and one day on-site, with their time on-site increasing as the project progresses. Now four months in, these second-year students are gaining practical insight and developing the skills needed to transition into the construction industry upon completing their studies.

Niall said: “This is my first time on a proper construction site, and it’s been such a valuable experience. I really appreciate the balance between what we’re learning in the classroom and what we’re doing during the placement. The on-site team has been great, always supportive, and helping us every step of the way.”

Liam said: “Working on the Mansfield CDC project has been an incredible experience. The best part has definitely been the people, I’ve learned so much by working alongside them, and everyone has been really supportive and ready to help. It feels great to gain real-life experience on the job, and I’m excited to continue learning.”

Mark Dady, managing director of Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said: “It is extremely important that we nurture the future workers of the construction industry, and this is something Kier is completely committed to.

“Placements provide a fantastic pathway for young people to enter and develop in our industry, and we will continue to provide meaningful opportunities which allow the next generation of construction professionals to gain first-hand experience, learn from our brilliant teams and begin their careers.”