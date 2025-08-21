Local schools celebrate best-ever GCSE results

Pupils at two schools in Mansfield are celebrating as Nova Education Trust reveals their best-ever GCSE results.

The Meden School and The Garibaldi School are two of 17 across the East Midlands for Nova Education Trust.

This year's GCSE results include 72% of students passed English and Maths at grade 4 or above, and 49% achieved a strong pass at grade 5 or higher - both above national averages.

Ash Rahman, CEO of Nova Education Trust, said: "Today marks a proud and exciting moment for thousands of young people across the Nova Education Trust as they receive their GCSE results.

Meden School

"On behalf of everyone at Nova, I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every student. Your hard work, resilience, and determination have truly paid off, and we are incredibly proud of all that you have achieved.

"This success is never a solo journey. We extend our deepest thanks to the dedicated staff across our schools whose commitment to excellence has supported our students every step of the way.

"To the parents, carers, friends, and wider support networks, thank you for the encouragement, love, and belief you’ve shown our young people throughout this journey.

"We are also grateful to our Trustees and Governors, whose leadership and support continue to drive our mission to deliver a transformational education for every young person in our care.

The Garibaldi School

"This year’s results reflect our best-ever performance as a Trust. Most pupils getting results this week were in Year 6 when the first Covid lockdown was announced in March 2020, and started secondary school learning in bubbles.

'Our pupils who moved from primary to secondary school at the height of the pandemic showed remarkable resilience despite the disruption to those crucial years of education.

"These results reflect the incredible commitment of our students, staff, and families, especially in communities that may face additional challenges.

"We are especially proud that our disadvantaged and SEND learners also outperformed national figures, showing that with the right support, every young person can thrive.

"To our students: whether you’re heading into further education, apprenticeships, or stepping into the world of work, we can’t wait to see where your journey takes you next. You are the future, and today is just the beginning."