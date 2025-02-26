Local school receives charity funding

Michael and Jean, Trustees from the James Henry Blake charity, presenting a cheque for £2000 to Headteacher, Suzanne Tryner.

Our school has been given £2000 to support disadvantaged children to attend residentials throughout the year. Our aim at Farmilo is that all children will take part in at least one residential whilst they are with us.

We have residentials for children from Y1 onwards with visits to Walesby, Hathersage and Lea Green. Children take part in a variety of activities aswell as encouraging positive relationships and independence. We know that this money will go a long way to support our children and their families.

The James, Henry Blake charity provides grants for the social and personal development of young people in need of support who live in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and Chatteris, Cambridgeshire. The grants enable children and young people to take part in approved, organised and safeguarded educational and leisure activities.

We are extremely grateful for their support!