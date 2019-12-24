Little Cherubs spread Christmas cheer in Edwinstowe
Little Cherubs from an Edwinstowe nursery have been spreading some Christmas cheer.
Children and staff from Cherubs Edwinstowe, Mansfield Road, visited Nightingale care home, Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe to sing Christmas carols to all the residents.
Harley Freestone, aged three, meets Father Christmas.
Lillie-Rae Dawson, aged three, receives a gift from Father Christmas.
Cherubs mascot Charlie Bear came to the nursery's Christmas party.
Seth Griffiths, aged three, was thrilled to meet Santa Claus.
