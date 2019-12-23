Little Cherubs in South Normanton show support for food bank Children from a South Normanton nursery have enjoyed festive trips to a food bank and church. Youngsters from Cherubs South Normanton delivered food collected at the Hilcote Street nursery to food bank Trussells. Little Cherubs perform the Nativity story in St Michael and All Angels' Church. Submitted User (UGC) Buy a Photo Youngsters waiting to perform in the church. Submitted User (UGC) Buy a Photo Cherubs children in church. Submitted User (UGC) Buy a Photo Excited youngsters ready for their Nativity show. Submitted User (UGC) Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2