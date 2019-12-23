Families watch the Nativity show in the South Normanton church.

Little Cherubs in South Normanton show support for food bank

Children from a South Normanton nursery have enjoyed festive trips to a food bank and church.

Youngsters from Cherubs South Normanton delivered food collected at the Hilcote Street nursery to food bank Trussells.

Little Cherubs perform the Nativity story in St Michael and All Angels' Church.
Youngsters waiting to perform in the church.
Cherubs children in church.
Excited youngsters ready for their Nativity show.
