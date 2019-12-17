Leon helps make fitness fun at Leamington

Double Commonwealth Games gold medalist Leon Baptiste has been putting pupils at Leamington Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield pupils through their paces and showing them, and staff alike, that keeping fit can be fun.

Retired from competing, sprinter Leon now inspires school children with Sports for Champions to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

He said, “I go into schools to deliver an inspirational message to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

“It also raises aspirations as a lot of children will see athletes on TV and wonder how they achieved that role.

“When I come into school and share my story, hopefully that will inspire them to aim high

“ I want them to be the best they can be whether that is in sport or anything else they wish.”

The Leamington pupils took part in a fun workshop doing a range of quick exercises

Leon continued:“These days children use a lot of gadgets and sometimes use them for hours every day.

“Hopefully we can inspire them to be more active and the teachers can carry the message on after I leave.

“That’s the hope from my visit, that children will enjoy a healthier, more active lifestyle.”

Six-year-old Elsie-Mae Marshall, who joined in the fun, said: “We have been doing star jumps with Leon.

“He is a fast runner and he has helped us to get fit. Its good for us and it’s a nice day when we can meet someone new in school.”

Oli Tatterson, PE specialist at the school, added: “It’s amazing to get such a high-profile athlete in to inspire the pupils, he’s a great role model.

“It has a huge impact on the aspirations of pupils, it raises the profile of sport, and the children have had a lot of fun whilst getting fit and exercising. It’s been brilliant.”

Oli added that the school has used the event to raise money through sponsorship for a new school minibus.

He said: “A lot of the staff have joined in and we have raised nearly £2,000 towards getting a minibus for the school and also supporting team GB athletes.

“Parents and carers and members of the community have been fantastic in supporting us and we want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us.”