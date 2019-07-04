Learners show their love of books by completing college reading challenge

A love of books has been embraced by students at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield with more than 250 books read through a special challenge.

A group of 54 foundation studies learners have taken part in the college’s learning resource centre reading challenge which began back in November, when the centre celebrated the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein.

The challenge saw more than half of the students completing the six books, with most students continuing to read more books, after completing the main challenge.

Claire Barke, learning resources advisor, said: “This group really embraced the reading challenge and were mainly reading fiction books from the emergent reader titles.

“Every time a student completed a book they were moved up the totaliser chart.

“It was a pleasure to reward their enthusiasm with gifts and certificates.

To see that this activity has spurred them on to continue reading, says this has been a very successful initiative.”