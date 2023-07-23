News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Learners Inspired at good Nottinghamshire education provider, says watchdog

Adult educational courses across Nottinghamshire have won praise from education inspectors.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 09:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 09:36 BST

Education watchdog Ofsted has officially rated Inspire Learning, which delivers adult learning and college courses for young people on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, as good.

Inspire Learning – part of Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, a charitable community benefit society delivering cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire – has been rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, and provision for learners with high needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Bond, Inspire learning director, said: “I am very proud and pleased our service has been assessed as being a good provider across every aspect of our delivery.

Most Popular

Ofsted’s newly published report – following a four-day inspection in June – says: “Staff create a calm, welcoming and inclusive environment for learners across the many settings that classes are taught in.”

It says: “Young learners enjoy their studies and the small class sizes they study in. Learners develop substantial new subject knowledge and develop their personal skills and confidence so they can progress to further study or work.

“Adult learners value and appreciate their courses. Tutors’ supportive approach encourages learners, who are often nervous to take part in education, to feel confident to study. Adult learners develop their social skills and prepare for work or independent living effectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Teachers and support workers encourage learners with high needs to be active members of their communities.”

Inspire Learning celebrate its good rating from education watchdog Ofsted. (Photo by: Inspire Learning)Inspire Learning celebrate its good rating from education watchdog Ofsted. (Photo by: Inspire Learning)
Inspire Learning celebrate its good rating from education watchdog Ofsted. (Photo by: Inspire Learning)
Read More
Police urge residents to say no to cold callers after spate of incidents includi...

Coun John Cottee, Inspire board chairman and Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for communities, said: “The positive feedback really shows the quality of our learning offer and the value the adult learning and college courses provide to people throughout the county.”

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for us and reflects the hard work of our staff and the learners.”

To further improve, Inspire staff were encouraged to: support young learners to improve their attendance; ensure curriculums are planned effectively and take account of learners’ starting points; develop their use of assessment to ensure learners have understood topics; and ensure all learners receive the same level of information about local risks and healthy relationships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To read the full report, see reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/42/53674