Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy children’s fun run raises £800 for NHS charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 2 children took part and have raised a whopping £800 so far!

Children were sponsored for the park-run style event, which took place on their school field, and staff, children and their families came together to walk, jog, or run 1 or 3 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the money raised is destined for NHS charities and was prompted by children’s lessons studying healthcare before and after the introduction of the NHS.

Leamington Primary Academy children braved the weather to raise money for NHS charities

Children looked at life before the NHS and what it meant to those who could not afford doctors’ fees, as well as looking at ways that they can stay healthy and fit in their own lives.

Kobi, a year 2 pupil at Leamington Primary Academy said “It was great fun, and everybody had a really good time. I ran one mile with my cousin, and I raised £85 for the NHS.

"The NHS is amazing because they help keep us healthy and look after us if we have money -or if we don't have much money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Barber, a teacher at Leamington Primary Academy added, “It was lovely to see so many of our families coming together to take part in the event, exercising and having fun as a family and helping to raise money for such a good cause!