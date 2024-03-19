Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy children’s fun run raises £800 for NHS charities
Year 2 children took part and have raised a whopping £800 so far!
Children were sponsored for the park-run style event, which took place on their school field, and staff, children and their families came together to walk, jog, or run 1 or 3 miles.
All of the money raised is destined for NHS charities and was prompted by children’s lessons studying healthcare before and after the introduction of the NHS.
Children looked at life before the NHS and what it meant to those who could not afford doctors’ fees, as well as looking at ways that they can stay healthy and fit in their own lives.
Kobi, a year 2 pupil at Leamington Primary Academy said “It was great fun, and everybody had a really good time. I ran one mile with my cousin, and I raised £85 for the NHS.
"The NHS is amazing because they help keep us healthy and look after us if we have money -or if we don't have much money.”
Mrs Barber, a teacher at Leamington Primary Academy added, “It was lovely to see so many of our families coming together to take part in the event, exercising and having fun as a family and helping to raise money for such a good cause!
"The children have thoroughly enjoyed their learning this term and took on board what a fantastic institution the NHS is, and what it has meant to the healthcare of people since its introduction. We want to thank everyone who supported the children in their fundraiser.”