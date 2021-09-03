Last chance for people in Mansfield and Ashfield to get on a course at West Notts College

The college has limited places on its A-level programmes, vocational courses and apprenticeships starting this month.

Anyone interested in enrolling is invited to attend the event on Wednesday, September 8, from 5.30pm-7pm at the Derby Road campus, Mansfield.

Applicants should bring their exam results and its expert team of advisers will try to find the right course for them.

West Notts College

This will be the college’s final enrolment event of 2021 so those keen to begin a course are urged not to miss out.