Land Ahoy -Pirate ship docks in at Cuckney Primary School

Aye Aye me hearties!

Swashbuckling pupils at Cuckney C o E Primary School took the chance to become pirates after the delivery of a wooden ship in their playground.

The ship was bought thanks to a donation of £650 from Welbeck Women’s Institute and was launched on Friday (June 14) with an afternoon tea party to thank them for their generosity.

Head teacher Kate Coleman said: “They decided to raise funds up to £650 and donated it all to our early years foundation stage unit. A local tradesman agreed to build a nice big wooden pirate ship for our playground. The original cost of such an item would be much more than the £650 but agreed to reduce the cost so our children could have the ship they wanted.

“The school contacted local shed maker Simon Barksby of Langwith who said he would give it a go .

“The Women’s Institute topped up their original donation to £650 and Simon was able to build the ship.”