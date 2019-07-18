Kirkby school rallies round to help deaf girl

Children at a school in Kirkby rallied round to support a fellow pupil who suffers from profound hearing loss.

For they held a non-uniform day to raise money for a charity that supports nine-year-old Tabitha Carter.

Tabitha, who is in year four, was delighted with the gesture made by youngsters at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School on Sutton Middle Lane.

A total of £324 was made from the pupils being sponsored by family and friends to wear what they liked to school for the day, instead of their usual uniform.

The money will be presented to The Ear Foundation, a Nottingham-based charity that provides support and services for people with hearing difficulties, and their families.

Tabitha said: “The Ear Foundation helps deaf people like me. They have a nice centre that I visit where we can make slime and go on trips, which sometimes involve canoeing and jumping in lakes!

“The amount of money raised from the non-uniform day was amazing. I hope it can buy some new things for the centre or maybe help us to go on another trip one day.”

Head teacher Kim Tucker said: “We were delighted to raise money for The Ear Foundation, which is a great supporter of Tabitha.

“Tabitha is a very popular pupil at school with children and staff alike. She is always smiling, and never lets her difficulties stand in her way.

“She has a great sense of humour and is a delight to be around. We hope the money will help in some small way.”