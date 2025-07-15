Kirkby school head glowing with pride after excellent Ofsted report

Kim Tucker (Headteacher) and Sarah Gilbody (Deputy Headteacher) with Greenwood Primary & Nursery School children

The head teacher of a Kirkby primary school has praised everyone invovled with the school after it achieved excellent results across the board during its recent Ofsted inspection.

Greenwood Primary & Nursery School, on Sutton Middle Lane, part of the Flying High Partnership, was rated outstanding for personal development, leadership and management and early years provision, and good for quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

Inspectors said: "Pupils are happy and enjoy attending this inclusive and nurturing school and they feel safe.

"Pupils talk with enthusiasm about school life and they are highly motivated to learn.

"Staff share a belief that pupils can be successful and that the school can help them to be their best selves.’

Kim Tucker, head teacher, said: "I am so very proud of our outstanding Ofsted report which is so well deserved by every member of our team and our community.

"Our two-day inspection was rigorous but I’m so pleased they recognised what I see every day - inspirational staff who go above and beyond for our children and the exemplary behaviour and attitudes of our Greenwood stars.

“We know we were close to being outstanding in each area inspected because of our trajectory of consistent improvement and because inspectors acknowledged that a visit later in September would likely have resulted in outstanding across the board.

“Ofsted recognised that we have the same ambition for all our children, no matter what their barriers, and that we constantly seek to overcome them.

"They saw the magic that is woven here each and every day, making a difference and changing lives.”

Inspectors said: "Pupils benefit from an exceptional curriculum for personal development that is both ambitious and relevant.

"They develop their talents and interests in music and sport.

"Residential visits allow them to experience life beyond the local area and many pupils develop their leadership and interpersonal skills as ‘eco reps’ and ‘peer mentors’.

"Parents and carers at the school told inspectors that they value the work that the school does, with a typical comment being 'we have nothing but praise for the school and the teaching staff, they go above and beyond to ensure my children are well educated, happy and safe.’

The school’s curriculum was found to be broad and aspirational, with well sequenced learning ensuring pupils develop their knowledge and skills confidently over time.

"All pupils," said the report, "including those who are disadvantaged, achieve well over time."

Staff were praised for presenting information clearly and demonstrating good subject knowledge.

The report continued: "Learning to read is given the highest priority.

"Staff deliver the school’s phonics programme extremely effectively

"As a result, pupils read with confidence and fluency.’

Inspectors said that support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is a significant strength at the school and that pupils with SEND achieve well.

Commenting on the carefully designed and resource rich early years environment, inspectors said: "Children make a highly positive start in the early years, particularly in reading and mathematics.

"Staff ensure that learning activities are designed with precision so that children’s knowledge and skills are developed securely.’

Mrs Tucker continued: "It is fantastic to read that inspectors were blown away by our superbly led early years.

"They acknowledged our children have the best possible start with wonderful skilled staff who carefully consider adaptations enabling all pupils to succeed.

"They were also really impressed by our work in all core subject areas, noting that books across the school are of a high standard and that teaching that is exemplary.

"They said so many wonderful things about every aspect of the work we do, it’s a shame the reports are limited in length.

"I have celebrated our outcome, including all the verbal feedback we received, with our community and on our website, so all future families can see this too.

“I want to say a huge thanks to all staff and our Greenwood families for their hard work and support of the school.

"Most of all I am proud of our fantastic Greenwood stars, whose behaviour is exemplary because they love coming to Greenwood.”