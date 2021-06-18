Kirkby school gets defibrillator boost thanks to Moor Market builders

The machines were handed over to Morven Park Primary School after Lindum was appointed by Ashfield District Council to transform three vacant retail units in the pedestrian area on Lowmoor Road into a new indoor market.

It comes less than a week after the importance of emergency medical care was thrust into the international spotlight when footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the pitch during Euro 2020.

Council chairman Coun Arnie Hankin said the events involving the Danish star highlighted how having a defibrillator ‘close by’ can save lives.

Morvern Primary School headteacher Mark Watson, left is pictured with Coun Arnie Hankin, Louise Morris, of Scape and Paul Jenkinson of the Lindum Group.

"It is fantastic that as part of our regeneration projects the school is benefitting from one of these life saving devices,” he said.

The Moor Market is ‘the first of many projects’ planned to be delivered through the Government’s Towns and Future High Streets Funds with investment of more than £70m secured.

Council chiefs say the new market is designed to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café offering fresh barista made coffee.

Lindum donated two defibrillators, which have been fitted in the school’s reception area and in its sports hall.

Its framework manager Matthew Jones said the lifesaving equipment was delivered to the school for free.

“The donation was planned weeks ago and is part of the social value commitments we make when completing work through the Scape Regional Construction framework,” he said.

"However last weekend’s upsetting scenes at the Euros have brought the importance of emergency medical care into sharp focus.

“Defibrillators really can make the difference between life and death and the more communities which have access to one, the higher the chance that more people will survive those crucial moments after a cardiac arrest.

“Of course, we hope the defibrillators at Morven Park Primary School never have to be called into action. But for all those who use the school, including pupils, teachers and members of the wider community, we are pleased to know the equipment is there if needed.”