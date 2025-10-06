Kirkby school becomes first in area to achieve platinum play standard

A Kirkby school has become the first in the area to win the top honour in an awards scheme.

Orchard Primary School, on Chapel Street, has been awardd the platinum standard award in the Outdoor Play And Learning (OPAL) scheme.

OPAL is a school improvement initiative designed to enhance and strategically improve the quality of children's daily playtimes, particularly in primary schools.

It helps schools create enriching play environments with appropriate resources and adult support, leading to increased physical activity, social skills, happiness, and improved behaviour.

The school OPAL scheme working party with mentor Wendy Salon who presented the school with its Platinum Award. Photo: Submitted

Several schools in the area are part of it but Orchard is the first to achieve the top platinum level status.

Alison Tilstone, deputy head teacher, said: “We used to have the traditional sort of playground and field set-up – there was a lot of football going on out there.

"But now we’ve transformed the whole area and created many different play zones.

"We’ve got a big sand pit, a gravel area, the children climb trees and do den building with pallets, there are swings, there are just loads of things and it’s all about teaching the children to manage their own risk and safety themselves in play.

The school's children's Opal Ambassadors who help drive Opal outside and help the other children. Photo: Submitted

"It really has transformed our play time and lunchtime sessions.

"We’re just over the moon and really proud to be the first to achieve the platinum status and the set-up now makes the children so happy and what school doesn’t want happy children?.

In her letter to the school confirming it had achieved platinum status, Wendy Syalon East Midlands OPAL mentor, said: “This is a truly exceptional achievement and stands as a testament to your school’s passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to giving children the very best opportunities to play.

"This accomplishment is not simply an award — it is a celebration of the rich, joyful play culture you have nurtured and embedded across your whole school community.

The play team who have implemented the Opal initiative at lunch times at the school. Photo: Submitted

"What you have achieved is truly remarkable.

"There are so many things that make your approach to play stand out, but I must highlight three areas that are especially inspiring.

“Your weekly play assemblies are wonderfully informative and empowering, giving children the confidence to embrace risky play in a safe and supported way.

"By weaving your play charter into these assemblies, you have not only embedded the core values of play but also beautifully aligned them with the wider values of your school.

"The transformation in your play culture has been profound.

"Your play team are no longer seen as the ‘fun police’ but as champions of play, empowered and guided by playwork principles, embracing a culture of curiosity and possibility with a ‘no no’s’ approach that invites exploration.

"Most importantly, you have happy, thriving children who take responsibility for themselves and for each other, and who are now playing in ways that have led to a remarkable reduction in behaviour issues.

"The difference this makes to the wellbeing and daily experiences of your pupils is incredible.

You have shown what is possible when play is placed at the heart of school life.

"Thank you for being such a shining example of what play can, and should, be in our schools.”