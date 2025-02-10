Kirkby mum's concern as SEN twins 'forced to colour and make paper planes' at school

Here is a picture of Sammi with her twin daughters, Esmee and Maya.

A mother in Kirkby has voiced concerns over how her special educational needs twins are being “forced to colour and create paper planes” at school – as she awaits an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammi Grafton, a special educational needs bus driver, stated that her twin daughters have been waiting for four years for an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) at West View Academy in Kirkby.

She believes that this plan will help them gain entry into a special educational needs school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, she has noted that her daughters, Maya and Esmee, are often placed in classrooms where they spend their days colouring and making paper airplanes.

Sammi said that Maya, the eldest of my twins, struggles every day with the noise around her, which she finds overwhelming.

She said she can become violent and often screams when things are out of place or time.

As Maya has difficulty with her speech, Sammi feels that attending a speech school could be beneficial for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammi explained that her daughters are also not aware of the dangers around them; they run off or walk in front of a car, as they do not perceive it as a threat.

She shared how Esmee, the youngest of the twins, does not speak and finds it difficult to engage in activities and struggles to communicate, and feels she would also benefit from a speech school.

Sammi said her daughters are being “forced to colour and make paper planes” instead of receiving an education that is appropriate for their age.

She added: “Both girls have had to miss out on trips because there is no one-on-one assistance provided for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to information from GOV.UK about Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs), having an (EHCP) does not automatically guarantee admission to a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school, as the EHCP must specifically name the school for the child to be guaranteed a place there.

And depending on assessment finds, not all children with EHCPs will need placement in a specialist SEND school as they can still be educated in mainstream schools if the plan outlines that this is appropriate for their needs.

A spokesperson for the girls’ school said: “At the West Park Academy, we are committed to providing the best possible education for all of our pupils and to upholding the vision of ‘Enabling all children to flourish and discover their own unique potential’.

“At their last visit to our academy, Ofsted noted that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in the life of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders ensure that pupils with SEND take equal part in the wide range of extra-curricular activities.

“Well-trained staff liaise with parents and external agencies to plan the right support for each pupil.

“The aim is for pupils with SEND to achieve well and to access the full curriculum.

“I am unable to comment on any alleged delays to the ECHP process as this lies outside our remit but acknowledge that there is considerable pressure in the system nationally as highlighted by the DFE.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter McConnochie, Nottinghamshire County Council’s director of education and inclusion, added: “We are committed to working with parents and carers of young people with special educational needs to meet their needs and to help them achieve their best possible outcomes.

“Nottinghamshire aims for children and young people to have access to the right support at the right time and ensures resources and funding are available within mainstream schools and education settings to support children with special educational needs with or without an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

“When an assessment for an EHCP is requested and completed, the outcome is discussed with families and we also discuss their right to appeal.”

Sammi is scheduled for a tribunal with Nottinghamshire County Council later this year.