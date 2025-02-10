Kirkby mum's concern as SEN twins 'forced to colour and make paper planes' at school
Sammi Grafton, a special educational needs bus driver, stated that her twin daughters have been waiting for four years for an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) at West View Academy in Kirkby.
She believes that this plan will help them gain entry into a special educational needs school.
In recent years, she has noted that her daughters, Maya and Esmee, are often placed in classrooms where they spend their days colouring and making paper airplanes.
Sammi said that Maya, the eldest of my twins, struggles every day with the noise around her, which she finds overwhelming.
She said she can become violent and often screams when things are out of place or time.
As Maya has difficulty with her speech, Sammi feels that attending a speech school could be beneficial for her.
Sammi explained that her daughters are also not aware of the dangers around them; they run off or walk in front of a car, as they do not perceive it as a threat.
She shared how Esmee, the youngest of the twins, does not speak and finds it difficult to engage in activities and struggles to communicate, and feels she would also benefit from a speech school.
Sammi said her daughters are being “forced to colour and make paper planes” instead of receiving an education that is appropriate for their age.
She added: “Both girls have had to miss out on trips because there is no one-on-one assistance provided for them.”
According to information from GOV.UK about Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs), having an (EHCP) does not automatically guarantee admission to a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school, as the EHCP must specifically name the school for the child to be guaranteed a place there.
And depending on assessment finds, not all children with EHCPs will need placement in a specialist SEND school as they can still be educated in mainstream schools if the plan outlines that this is appropriate for their needs.
A spokesperson for the girls’ school said: “At the West Park Academy, we are committed to providing the best possible education for all of our pupils and to upholding the vision of ‘Enabling all children to flourish and discover their own unique potential’.
“At their last visit to our academy, Ofsted noted that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in the life of the school.
“Leaders ensure that pupils with SEND take equal part in the wide range of extra-curricular activities.
“Well-trained staff liaise with parents and external agencies to plan the right support for each pupil.
“The aim is for pupils with SEND to achieve well and to access the full curriculum.
“I am unable to comment on any alleged delays to the ECHP process as this lies outside our remit but acknowledge that there is considerable pressure in the system nationally as highlighted by the DFE.”
Peter McConnochie, Nottinghamshire County Council’s director of education and inclusion, added: “We are committed to working with parents and carers of young people with special educational needs to meet their needs and to help them achieve their best possible outcomes.
“Nottinghamshire aims for children and young people to have access to the right support at the right time and ensures resources and funding are available within mainstream schools and education settings to support children with special educational needs with or without an education, health and care plan (EHCP).
“When an assessment for an EHCP is requested and completed, the outcome is discussed with families and we also discuss their right to appeal.”
Sammi is scheduled for a tribunal with Nottinghamshire County Council later this year.