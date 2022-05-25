Kind Shirebrook students support children in Ukraine

As part of the kindness curriculum at TEAM Education Trust schools – Stubbin Wood and Model Village Primary in Shirebrook and Whaley Thorns Primary – youngsters have been exploring all the different aspects of kindness.

Lately, students have been learning about compassion, and students and their families have been using their spare time to create shoeboxes filled with essential items to be sent to children in the Ukraine.

Representatives from Teams4U, a charity supporting international relief and development, visited Model Village Primary School to collect more than 50 shoeboxes to deliver to Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters hand over some shoeboxes.

The boxes will travel via a warehouse in Wrexham then on to the Romanian border where some will stay, and the rest will travel to Kyiv.

Laura Brooks, trust special educational needs co-ordinator, who leads on the kindness curriculum, said: “I am incredibly proud and grateful to all our wonderful students who have taken the time to create a shoebox.