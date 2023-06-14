Kimberley youth football team celebrates after receiving brand new kits

News you can trust since 1952
Members of a Kimberley youth football team are celebrating after receiving brand new kits.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read

Priory Celtic FC are the latest football team to receive new kits thanks to sponsorship from Harron Homes, which is currently building new housing developments nearby.

A £250 donation covered half the cost of 15 new kits, providing a much-needed overhaul of the kits for the U13 boys team.

As a community standard football club, Priory Celtic trains boys and girls of all ages – with 40 teams spanning players as young as under seven and up to veterans.

Members of the Priory Celtic FC under 13 boys team in their new kits.
Anthony Murdock, who coaches the U13s team, said: “We’re delighted by Harron’s donation, with so many kids to keep kitted up every bit of assistance helps.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re very happy to continue investing in clubs local to our communities.

“The boys look very smart in their new kits.”

