Kimberley students to receive crucial workshop on risks of underage drinking

Smashed, an international theatre production developed and presented by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, will visit nine secondary schools across Nottinghamshire between February 6 and 10.

It will visit The Kimberley School on Friday, February 10.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

‘Smashed’ will be performed at Kimberley School on February 10.

Each Smashed session combines a 25-minute dramatic performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters in the performance.

Smashed has been running for more than 17 years and has delivered educational performances to students in more than 20 countries around the world.

Chris Simes, Collingwood Learning managing director, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Nottinghamshire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme.

“These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

The latest UK evaluation report found:

81 per cent of students are less likely to drink alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed; 80 per cent of students know where to get help about alcohol as a result of watching Smashed; 76 per cent of students feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed.

Nuno Teles, Diageo GB managing directorsaid: “Smashed aims to empower young people by equipping them with the knowledge, awareness, and confidence to understand the dangers of underage drinking.

“Creating a positive impact in the communities in which we operate is critical to our business and the Smashed programme has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results in secondary schools. We are so delighted to welcome the tour to Nottinghamshire so we can empower the next generation to drink responsibly.”

In addition to the interactive workshop, Smashed provides support for schools in delivering vital personal, social and health education and online support materials for parents.

