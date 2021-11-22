Kimberley pupils wear pyjamas and bake cakes for BBC Children in Need

The students enjoyed eating cake during lessons.

Residents, businesses and schools in the area all went dotty for the annual fundraiser and telethon, which took place last Friday (November 19).

Pupils at local schools dressed up, dressed down, sold cakes and more to raise as much cash as possible to help children less fortunate than themselves.

At Kimberley Primary and Nursery School, each child made a small donation to come to school wearing their pyjamas for one day only.

Kimberley Primary School pupils went to school in their PJs.

Staff and students also organised a bake sale, with homemade cakes being sold throughout the day.

School headteacher Lisa Turner-Rowe said: “Nothing quite beats eating cake while still in your pyjamas.”

To the children’s delight, some normal lessons were off the timetable as they instead joined in the ‘Body Coach Workout’ with Joe Wicks.

Overall the school raised a whopping £407.78, with some additional donations still to be counted.

Kimberley Primary School pupils line up to buy cake.

At Horsendale Primary School in Nuthall, a bake sale was set up by three enterprising students after school.

In 12 minutes they sold out of cakes and managed to raise a grand total of £76 for Children in Need.

A school spokesperson said: “Well done to these three stars. Thank you to everyone for supporting them.”

Following its annual show on Friday night, BBC Children In Need announced that it raised a grand total of more than £39 million this year thanks to fundraisers across the country.

Three pupils sold their cakes after school at Horsendale Primary in Nuthall.

The entertaining show featured appearances from stars including pop group Abba, actor Stephen Fry and Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock.