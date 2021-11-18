Kimberley pupils explore woodland in 'inspirational' outdoor learning sessions

Adventurous children at a school in Kimberley have been spending time in the woods as part of new and challenging outdoor learning sessions.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 12:56 pm
Pupils at Hollywell Primary School have been enjoying spending time in the great outdoors.

Reception pupils at Hollywell Primary School in Hardy Street have been getting in touch with nature through their Forest School lessons, which aim to help children learn through outdoor play.

From frolicking in the leaves, climbing trees and having fun cooking in the mud kitchen in the school’s woodland area, the youngsters are given free roam to explore and create in the great outdoors.

Sallyann Petts, the school’s office manager, said the sessions give pupils chance to develop their curiosity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pupils playing outdoors as part of a Forest School session.

She said: “Forest School offers a learner-centred approach where our children can learn through self-directed play and exploration.

“They just love their time exploring Hollywell’s woods, which provides them with inspirational and challenging outdoor learning opportunities.

“They are given the opportunity to develop their curiosity, confidence, self-esteem, creativity, empathy, communication skills and knowledge of the natural environment.”

Read More

Read More
Police visiting primary schools in Eastwood and Kimberley as part of crackdown o...
Jumping in the leaves is highly encouraged.
Reception pupils cooking in the 'mud kitchen'.
The sessions are designed to let children explore and create in nature.
There are a range of activities for pupils in the school's woodland area.
Kimberley