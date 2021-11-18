Kimberley pupils explore woodland in 'inspirational' outdoor learning sessions
Adventurous children at a school in Kimberley have been spending time in the woods as part of new and challenging outdoor learning sessions.
Reception pupils at Hollywell Primary School in Hardy Street have been getting in touch with nature through their Forest School lessons, which aim to help children learn through outdoor play.
From frolicking in the leaves, climbing trees and having fun cooking in the mud kitchen in the school’s woodland area, the youngsters are given free roam to explore and create in the great outdoors.
Sallyann Petts, the school’s office manager, said the sessions give pupils chance to develop their curiosity.
She said: “Forest School offers a learner-centred approach where our children can learn through self-directed play and exploration.
“They just love their time exploring Hollywell’s woods, which provides them with inspirational and challenging outdoor learning opportunities.
“They are given the opportunity to develop their curiosity, confidence, self-esteem, creativity, empathy, communication skills and knowledge of the natural environment.”