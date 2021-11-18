Kimberley pupils explore woodland in 'inspirational' outdoor learning sessions

Pupils at Hollywell Primary School have been enjoying spending time in the great outdoors.

Reception pupils at Hollywell Primary School in Hardy Street have been getting in touch with nature through their Forest School lessons, which aim to help children learn through outdoor play.

From frolicking in the leaves, climbing trees and having fun cooking in the mud kitchen in the school’s woodland area, the youngsters are given free roam to explore and create in the great outdoors.

Sallyann Petts, the school’s office manager, said the sessions give pupils chance to develop their curiosity.

Pupils playing outdoors as part of a Forest School session.

She said: “Forest School offers a learner-centred approach where our children can learn through self-directed play and exploration.

“They just love their time exploring Hollywell’s woods, which provides them with inspirational and challenging outdoor learning opportunities.

“They are given the opportunity to develop their curiosity, confidence, self-esteem, creativity, empathy, communication skills and knowledge of the natural environment.”

Jumping in the leaves is highly encouraged.

Reception pupils cooking in the 'mud kitchen'.

The sessions are designed to let children explore and create in nature.