Kimberley pupils explore the power of reading on World Book Day

A group of friends at Kimberley Primary and Nursery School are pictured holding books in the school library.

Kimberley Primary and Nursery School in Swingate hosted an annual celebration of all things book-related yesterday (Thursday, March 3).

Pupils were invited to attend school dressed as characters from their most well-loved books, including Gangsta Granny and the Cat in the Hat.

Each class also took part in a special mission to read 25 books during the course of the day – to mark 25 years of World Book Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Primary pupils show off their creative outfits on World Book Day.

Each year, World Book Day creates bespoke £1 books for children and young adults to promote the power of imagination and the importance of reading.

The annual initiative aims to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Through the campaign, every child in the area was given a £1 book token, which they could take to a bookshop or supermarket to get a free World Book Day book.

Lisa Turner-Rowe, head teacher at Kimberley Primary School, said the day was a great success and fun was had by all.

Students came dressed as their favourite fictional characters, including Horrid Henry.

She said: “We started off the day with a ‘big read’ and parents dropped in to help us on our quest to read 25 books in each class.

“Children were dressed as characters or ready to party as we celebrated 25 years of World Book Day.

“The library was, as always, busy with children choosing new books to take home and share, as well as with groups sharing books together.”

Many other primary schools across Eastwood and Kimberley celebrated the day in a similar way by dressing up and exploring their love of reading.

Kimberley Primary pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

Eastwood’s MP Lee Anderson expressed his support for the important campaign.

He said: “It is a pleasure to support World Book Day in its 25th year.

“It is so important that every child and young adult in Eastwood has the opportunity to have a book of their own that they have chosen for themselves – and I am delighted to celebrate my own love of reading through the World Book Day campaign.”

Kimberley Primary pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

Kimberley Primary pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

Kimberley Primary pupils dressed up for World Book Day.