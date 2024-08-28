Kids’ holiday camp brings fun, friendships and football star to West Nottinghamshire College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A summer holiday camp has seen youngsters make new friends and enjoy a range of activities organised by West Nottinghamshire College students and staff.

Throughout July and August, children who are entitled to free school meals have swapped the school classrooms for engaging and fun-packed games and crafts at the college’s Derby Road campus thanks to Nottinghamshire County Council’s funding of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

It follows a successful Easter holiday camp at the college in April, when more than 20 children attended various activities over four days. The activities were mentored and organised by sports students Kya Cantrell, Reanna Davies, Kadi-Rose Townsend, Callum Peck, Josh Hall and Kayla Gibson, along with a wide range of other sport and college students.

This time, groups of children aged 5 to 11 got involved in a mock camping exercise where sports students volunteered their time and skills, along with teachers, to show how to set up tents, which have previously been used in college mountaineering expeditions.

Learning to set up camp was a fun-filled exercise for the children

Another activity involved a walk to a local woodland where the children were tasked with building a small shelter using tarpaulin and branches.

In conjunction with the recent Olympics children were able to design their own Olympic torches using art and craft equipment as well as engage in a mini-Olympics sports session in the college’s sports hall, which included a relay race and indoor rowing and swimming games.

Ex-England international football player Jessica Clarke visited and hosted a fitness, nutrition and sports specific session. The former lioness gave an insight into her professional career to inspire the children.

Advanced CIMSPA Sport and PA Practitioner student Reanna Davies, who is moving on to study a sport apprenticeship in September, said: “We started each day with a breakfast where the children could choose from fruit, toast, cereals and juices. Everyone enjoyed story time in the library which linked to a craft session after the stories were read.

Sports students led the activities supported by staff

“We even got to visit the college’s hair and beauty salons for a loom band creating class. It was great to watch the children make new friends and be so well engaged in everything. A lot of them were so excited to come back each week.

“As one of the student organisers I made a visual timetable for the groups so each child could see what they had lined up each day and we all ensured we made timetable adjustments to suit their individual needs. I’ve learnt to work with so many different characters which will help me to fine tune any future sport event planning.”

Programme area leader for sport Scott Corah, who has organised the activities, said: "The summer has been a very successful period for us, and our learners have thrived with confidence and creativity to ensure the children in attendance have been safe, active and engaged in a range of new activities.

“Subsequent to two quality assurance visits, we’ve now become an approved provider, ready to continue our services throughout each future half-term.

“I’m very grateful to all staff and departments who have been able to provide a wide range of activities enabling this programme to be accessible and enjoyable to all.”