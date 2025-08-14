Jubilant students at West Nottinghamshire College celebrate on results day

This year saw 428 exam entries from 165 A Level students, alongside more than 700 students sitting external exams and assessments on Level 3 City & Guilds Technical and Level 3 BTEC National courses.

Highlights of this year’s A Level results included an overall pass rate of 97%, with 70% of grades at A*-C. Seven students achieved A* or A grades in all of their A Level subjects.

It was also a momentous day for the college’s very first cohort of T Level students following two years of study on pioneering programmes in construction, engineering and early years.

More than 50 students received the results of their T Level technical qualifications in design, surveying and planning for construction; engineering, manufacturing, processing and control; and education and early years – the first three T Levels introduced by the college in September 2023, with other programmes being added year-on-year.

T Level students achieved a pass rate of 100%, with 94% achieving an overall high grade of a distinction or a merit.

T Levels – equivalent to three A Levels or a Level 3 vocational programme – include a substantial 315-hour (45-day) industry placement with a respected employer.

This combination of academic study and real-world experience equips students with the technical expertise, professional skills and valuable industry contacts to help them secure apprenticeships or jobs in their chosen sector.

Students collecting their results celebrated their success and shared their ambitions.

These included students who had secured coveted places at the University of Oxford, other prestigious universities and highly sought-after degree apprenticeships.

Eighteen-year-old Konnah Aldread was joined by his mum and sister to collect his A Level results, to see if he had got into one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

The teenager declared himself “absolutely over the moon” with his results – four A* grades in computer science, maths, further maths and physics – which have secured him a place at the University of Oxford.

“I never imagined I’d achieve four A* grades,” said Konnah, from Mansfield, who studied at the college’s sixth-form centre.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication, but it’s all been worth it.

“The support from my tutors has been great, and I’ve really enjoyed my time at the college.

“I’m now heading to Christ Church College at the University Oxford to study maths and computing – the same college where Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, studied.

“It feels incredible to know I’ll be one of the few students from the college to go there, and I’m so excited for the next chapter.”

A beaming Isabella Bennett arrived at the college with her mum and dad having just travelled from Heathrow Airport after a long-haul flight, to discover the grades that will also see her studying at the University of Oxford – thanks to her straight As in history, politics and law.

“I’m so happy and relieved to have achieved three A grades,” said 18-year-old Isabella, from Forest Town, Mansfield, who studied at the college’s dedicated A Level campus.

“I actually found out while I was travelling home from holiday – I’d only just landed at Heathrow this morning after two amazing weeks in Vietnam!

“I’d turned off my notifications on my phone so I wouldn’t get the news in the car, but the UCAS email came through anyway saying I’d met my offer. It was such a huge relief, because I knew my place at Oxford was secure.”

Isabella will now study law at Pembroke College, Oxford, with the goal of becoming a barrister – a career path she’s had her sights on since secondary school.

She’s already experienced the atmosphere of the courtroom through open days and mock trials, which cemented her ambition.

Reflecting on her time at the college, she added: “The teachers here are incredible, especially my politics teacher, Meg, who has been so supportive.

“And my achievement coach, Julie, was the one who really pushed me to apply to Oxford when she saw I was getting good grades in my first assessments.

“Without her encouragement, I probably wouldn’t have applied – so I’m really grateful for that.

“I’m really proud to be one of only a handful of students from West Notts to make it to Oxford.

“I hope my story shows other students that even if it feels like a far-off dream, with the right mindset, dedication and encouragement, you can achieve something truly life-changing.”

In a room buzzing with emotions, Jake Milner remained calm and composed as he opened his A Level results.

“I’m really pleased with my results – I’ve got an A in physics, an A in maths, a B in chemistry and a C in further maths,” said the 18-year-old from Mansfield.

“I’m quite modest about it, but I’m proud of the hard work I’ve put in and the fact it’s paid off.”

Jake is now heading to Loughborough University to study physics – a subject he’s passionate about, even if he’s still open-minded about his future career.

“I don’t have a set job in mind yet,” he said. “I just know I’m really interested in physics, so I’ll see where that takes me and figure it out along the way.”

Reflecting on his time at college, Jake said: “It’s definitely been a nicer environment than staying on at secondary school.

“Having a separate A Level campus makes it easier to focus, and everyone here is working towards the same goal.

“Even if you’re not in the same classes, there’s always that common ground with other students.

“The jump from GCSE to A Level was noticeable. It takes a lot more consistent effort and active thought, but my tutors have been brilliant.

“Having the same teachers for both years really helped with continuity and understanding.”

Jake will be the second member of his family to go to university, following in the footsteps of his sister who has just graduated.

“It’s going to be a whole new chapter for me,” he said. “I don’t know anyone else going to Loughborough, but I’m looking forward to meeting new people and seeing where this journey leads.”

Natalia Rees has confidently combined part-time work alongside four A Level subjects at the college.

And her hard work has paid off – with the teenager declaring herself “really pleased” to achieve an A* in maths, an A in chemistry, and B grades in both psychology and further maths.

“I wasn’t originally planning to take four A Levels, but during my induction day my maths teacher, Nick, suggested I try further maths because I’d done so well in the assessment.

“I thought I’d give it a go, and I ended up sticking with it. It was a lot of work, but definitely worth it,” said Natalia, 18, from Warsop.

Natalia will now be heading to the University of York to study chemistry, having secured her place through her insurance offer.

“Oxford was my firm choice, but York is such a beautiful city and a great university, so I’m really happy to be going there.

“I’ve already visited and loved the campus and the atmosphere, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Reflecting on her time at college, she said: “It’s such a nice, quieter environment compared to a big school site.

“I really liked all my teachers because they were so friendly and supportive. It felt so different from school in the best way possible – no uniforms, calling teachers by their first names – it made it feel much more grown-up and independent.

“Doing four A Levels meant I had more contact hours and homework, but I managed it alongside my part-time job at Sports Direct, which was flexible enough to fit around my studies.

“My family are really proud – especially my mum, who didn’t have the opportunity to go to university herself, and my dad’s side of the family, who are all quite academic.

“I’m excited for this next step, and I’m glad I challenged myself with my subjects – it’s given me the confidence to take on whatever’s ahead at York.”

Eighteen-year-old Sophie Stevenson, from Rainworth, described herself as “ecstatic” after achieving a distinction in her T Level in design, surveying and planning for construction – and is now looking forward to commencing a sought-after degree apprenticeship in site engineering with construction firm Bowmer and Kirkland, starting on September 1.

Sophie, who will first complete a Higher National Certificate in site engineering before progressing to a two-year degree apprenticeship, said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, over the moon – it’s just a massive relief.

“I feel like every single bit of effort I’ve put in has paid off. It’s all been worth it.”

She admits she’d have been happy with a pass, as it would still have secured her the apprenticeship, but was thrilled to exceed her own expectations: “When I saw the distinction I thought ‘wow – this is amazing.’

“I literally started crying – happy tears, relief, everything finally coming together.”

Over the two-year T Level course, Sophie combined theory with hands-on experience through her 45-day industry placement with West Midlands-based Bam Construction, working on a building capital project at Yeoman Park Academy, in Mansfield Woodhouse.

She said the course was the perfect platform to her goal of forging a career as a project manager in the construction industry.

“Coming into college, doing my work placement, completing the hours, gaining the experience – the practical and the theory side – practising, remembering, writing up and then applying it in the workplace; it’s been challenging but so valuable” she said.

“What I’ve enjoyed most is gaining actual experience on a construction site. When it comes to looking for an apprenticeship or job, studying a T Level means you’ve got the knowledge and experience that employers are looking for.”

A passionate advocate for encouraging more women into construction, she added: “If you want to do construction, don’t let the fact that it’s a mostly male-dominated industry stop you – it’s great, I’ve really enjoyed it.

“We need more women in construction because everybody works differently and has different ideas.”

Looking ahead, Sophie is eager to begin her new role, saying: “I’m very excited and looking forward to starting my degree apprenticeship with Bowmer and Kirkland. This is something I’m passionate about and want as a career.”

Grace Goodridge, 18, from Hucknall, is celebrating after achieving a merit in her T Level in early years – securing her place to study psychology and education studies at the University of Derby.

Grace’s success comes despite living with cerebral palsy, which affects the left side of her body, joint problems that cause regular dislocations, a processing disorder diagnosed at 15, and ongoing challenges with depression and anxiety.

She balanced these health issues with an intensive 750-hour industry placement – spending her first year in a primary school and her second in a pre-school – alongside her college work.

She said: “Everything was riding on me getting that merit.

“I’d already moved to Derby, so if I didn’t get that grade, I would have had to figure something out with my living arrangements.

“But I did a lot better than what I expected. It’s going to take some sinking in.

“I put a lot into it – three days a week for college, two days at placement, weekends doing homework, catch-up work, and revising – for two years straight.”

Grace’s passion for theory and philosophy made her the class ‘expert’, often carrying out further research in her own time and sharing her findings.

She credits the T Level’s industry placements for giving her “more experience than someone who had just done an A Level in psychology”, adding: “I know how children truly act instead of just reading it from a textbook.”

With her sights set on becoming a clinical researcher to help develop new treatment plans for children with behavioural issues, Grace is looking forward to her next chapter.

She added: “I’ve loved it at West Notts. I’ve had great support the whole time and an amazing tutor, Amanda. It was only a small class, so it was very close-knit, and help was always on hand.”

Nineteen-year-old Izabel Corrigan, from Mansfield Woodhouse, was thrilled to achieve a merit in her T Level in engineering, manufacturing, processing and control – a result that could soon lead to a career with the automation team at Sports Direct’s Shirebrook headquarters.

Izabel, who completed her industry placement with the company in both manufacturing and maintenance, said: “This is amazing – I’m very pleased. I found the course quite difficult at times so getting a merit means a lot. It’s a better grade than what I thought I’d get.

“I thought I was going to cry – it was happiness and relief as well.”

The practical nature of the T Level helped Izabel thrive, as she explained: “It’s a lot of machining, remembering how to do certain machining techniques, and a lot of practice in the workshop.

“I was always asking loads of questions, making sure I was doing it right and where I could improve.”

Her industry placement at Sports Direct’s HQ proved invaluable in building industry experience and connections, and she says she’s had “positive conversations” about starting a role there.

“I know everyone, I know what I’m doing, I know my way around. The placement hours are definitely a helpful thing to have on a course – that’s what should really help me get a job,” she said.

Having previously tried A Levels before switching to a T Level, Izabel is confident she made the right choice.

“It’s very different, but I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” she insisted. “Engineering is something I really enjoy.”

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley MBE said: “Huge congratulations to our A Level and Level 3 technical and vocational students celebrating today – and an extra special well done to our inaugural T Level cohort in construction, engineering and early years.

“They have all shown remarkable focus and perseverance over the past two years, earning qualifications that open doors to higher education, apprenticeships and employment.

“These achievements go beyond grades – they reflect the confidence, pride and invaluable transferable skills they’ve honed at college.

“I’m particularly thrilled for those progressing to their chosen university or into a prestigious apprenticeship, which is testament to the dedication they’ve invested in their studies.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to our fantastic teaching and support teams.

“Their encouragement, expertise and tireless efforts give our students – many of whom have overcome significant disadvantage – the best possible chance to succeed, which I’m sure is appreciated by every young person they have helped along the way.”

West Nottinghamshire College offers one of the widest ranges of A Level subjects in the area, delivered at its dedicated Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

The site boasts fully-equipped classrooms, science laboratories, IT suites, and dedicated social and support areas – creating an environment where students can thrive, aided by cutting-edge facilities and high-quality teaching.

Technical and vocational courses, including T Levels, are taught at the Derby Road campus in Mansfield, as well as the college’s specialist construction and engineering centres in Mansfield, Kirkby and Sutton respectively.

Each site is equipped with state-of-the-art, industry-standard resources where students develop the skills for successful careers, taught by teachers with industry experience.

Anybody interested in studying at the college should call 0808 100 3626.

