Joy as Samworth Church Academy welcomes its students on GCSE results day

Students at Samworth Church Academy collected their much-anticipated GCSE results today.

Student Ava Fritchley attended the academy and said, “I’m really happy about maths as that’s the one I like the most and I’ve been really pushing to get the 9.”

Ava achieved some impressive results: Art 9, Music 9, Maths 9, Chemistry 9, Physics 8, Biology 8, English language 6, English literature 6 and Spanish 7.

Ava is now planning to stay on at The Samworth Church Academy to take A levels in maths, chemistry, music and further maths. “There’s lots of teachers to thank,” said Ava, “I’ve bought 9 teachers a gift!”

Alfie Dales and Makayla Jones at The Samworth Church Academy.

Head of School, Carl Bennett said, “We were delighted to welcome our year 11 students back to the academy to collect their fantastic results. It was a real pleasure to see so many happy faces as they finally got to see the fruits of their incredible levels of hard work and courage over the last five years.

“These results are a reflection of not only the hard work of our students, but also to the support provided by families, teachers and support staff. I am delighted that so many of our students will be returning to take their A Levels at The Samworth Church Academy. I want to congratulate all of our year 11 students and wish them all the very best in their next steps.”

Alfie Dales is staying on at The Samworth Church Academy to study A level Biology, Chemistry and Maths and celebrated achieving: History 5, Spanish 7, English language 6, English literature 6, Maths 8, Biology 8, Chemistry 9 and in Physics 8 in his GCSEs.

Fellow student Elizabeth Robinson achieved Business studies 9, French 5, Geography 8, Religious studies 8, English language 8, English literature 8, Maths 6, and Science 7. Elizabeth said, “I’m most proud of my 9 in Business. I’m doing A levels in Business, Psychology, and I do have some other options, but it’s still to be decided.”

Student Makayla Jones achieved a Distinction in Drama, History 7, Spanish 7, English language 6, English literature 8, Maths 6, Biology 8, Chemistry 8 and Physics 6.

Makayla said, “I was very nervous coming in, but actually opening my results and getting the grades I wanted, just makes you feel euphoric, it’s amazing! I want to thank the teachers for the experience.”