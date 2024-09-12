Jobseekers and businesses invited to Ashfield’s 2024 Careers Fair

Jobseekers, students and those just thinking of a new career are being invited to find out about the exciting opportunities in Ashfield.

The Ashfield Careers Fair will be returning to Kirkby Leisure Centre, on Hodgkinson Road, from 10am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 2, with around 80 business promoting more than 500 job vacancies and apprenticeships.

The free event, which is sponsored by ECS Engineering Services and Kinver Solutions, is the perfect opportunity to discuss what employment, self-employment,and training opportunitiesare available on your doorstep.

Ashfield District Council, in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, will be hosting the event alongside some guest exhibitors such as Army Reserve, Royal Navy, Heroux-Devtek, Severn Trent Water, E-On / E-On Next, Trentbarton, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS, West Notts College and Diverse Academies Trust.

Cllr Matthew Relf and CEO Theresa Hodgkinson at last year’s Careers Fair.

Deputy Leader Councillor Helen-Ann Smith said: “The Careers Fair is a popular event every year and the perfect opportunity to find out more about the fantastic careers we have right here in Ashfield. It is open to everyone – students who have just finished school or university, those who have found themselves out of work or maybe it is just the time to find a new path.

“You will be able to discuss the jobs they currently have available as well as get advice on how to develop your skills, self-employment and apprenticeships.

“These events are key to helping people find the perfect role for them, as well as supporting Ashfield companies in filling any employment gaps.

“The Council is working tirelessly to create more job opportunities across the District as these events are key to that. We are investing in our businesses and people in Ashfield.”

There are still some free stalls available for businesses to exhibit at the event. If you are exploring ways to promote your jobs and training opportunities, please email [email protected]

More information is available at www.ashfield.gov.uk/your-council/events/2024-careers-fair