It’s not too late to join Mansfield's West Nottinghamshire College
There’s still chance for people to apply for places on a whole range of courses thanks to a late applicant event being held at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.
On Tuesday, September 13, from 5pm to 7pm, staff at the Derby Road campus will be available to help students find out more about a range of courses.
With spaces still available on a range of A-Levels, BTECs and adult courses, prospective students are encouraged to come along to get more information and advice, discuss what they would like to study directly with tutors and potentially enrol.
Staff from the finance team, additional learning support and the careers team will also be available to chat with students and their parents.
Most Popular
-
1
School exclusions: The Mansfield and Ashfield schools suspending and expelling the most pupils
-
2
It’s not too late to join Mansfield's West Nottinghamshire College
-
3
Mansfield's best primary schools revealed: The 27 schools rated 'Good' and 'Outstanding' by Ofsted
-
4
Students celebrate another year of top A-level results at Eastwood school
-
5
10 of the best nurseries and pre-schools in Mansfield according to Ofsted inspectors
Individuals are asked to bring along their exam results slips or certificates to ensure they are placed on the correct level studies as well as assist with their enrolment process.
For anyone wishing to attend the event, please register your interest at www.wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events.