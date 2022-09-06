On Tuesday, September 13, from 5pm to 7pm, staff at the Derby Road campus will be available to help students find out more about a range of courses.

With spaces still available on a range of A-Levels, BTECs and adult courses, prospective students are encouraged to come along to get more information and advice, discuss what they would like to study directly with tutors and potentially enrol.

Staff from the finance team, additional learning support and the careers team will also be available to chat with students and their parents.

The late applicant event will take place at the college's Derby Road campus

Individuals are asked to bring along their exam results slips or certificates to ensure they are placed on the correct level studies as well as assist with their enrolment process.