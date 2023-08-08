Interns and employers celebrate success

For the academic year 2022/23 seven students have worked with companies such as Mansfield Museum and Palace Theatre, Nottinghamshire County Council, Gedling Borough Council, Capita and Homestart in roles such as sensory technician, front of house assistant and gallery assistant.

Students, teachers and employers joined together before the summer term ended to praise the huge efforts that students have contributed to their roles within the companies over the past year through the work placement part of the course.

The supported internship course enables students to gain confidence and employability skills ready for the workplace. Work placement is combined with classroom sessions as well as assistance from the college’s job coaches who help to support them with career aspirations and building up of confidence and personal goals.

Students, staff and employers celebrated a year of success

The college’s SEND employability manager Louise Dakin said: “It was wonderful to join together to celebrate the amazing achievements and successes of our students this year. We’ve watched them grow in both confidence and skills alike.

“Our employers have supported them both professionally and personally, helping them to discover the many responsibilities in the workplace and how to provide great customer service in a range of industries.